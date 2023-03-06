Senior Connect
Lecture on history and culture of the Lumbee Tribe to take place at Burgwin-Wright House

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is scheduled to visit the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens on March 9 for a lecture on the tribe’s history and culture.

“Having settled around the Lumbee River hundreds of years ago, the ancestors of the modern-day Lumbee Tribe were survivors of tribal nations from the Algonquian, Iroquoian and Siouan-language families, including the Hatteras, the Tuscarora and the Cheraw,” said the Burgwin-Wright House in a release.

The lecture will be free, though a $10 donation to the house is suggested, and start at 6 p.m. in the visitors center. Kevin Melvin, the cultural historic preservation officer for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, will lead the event.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

