Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance

Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last seen on Jan. 26 while duck hunting in the North Myrtle Beach area.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several 911 calls were made in the moments after a missing boater disappeared into the Atlantic Ocean.

WMBF News obtained the 911 calls that were made on Jan. 26 by 22-year-old Tyler Doyle’s friend who was on the north jetty in the Little River area.

During the 911 calls, Doyle’s friend said Doyle had called him freaking out because the boat was having problems.

“I’m standing on the jetty rocks. He dropped me off. We were hunting, and he dropped me off on the jetty rocks to stand here while he took the boat out and tried to jump up some ducks and the motor cut off on the boat,” Doyle’s friend told the 911 operator.

He said he saw the boat drifting out to the ocean.

“I don’t see him anymore. He’s drifted out past the jetties in the ocean,” Doyle’s friend said.

During the 911 calls, Doyle’s friend said that there was a life jacket on board and that Doyle did put it on.

He added that when Doyle’s boat was drifting out past the jetties, it went left.

Doyle’s friend said that he was trying to call his cellphone but he wasn’t picking up.

Two other 911 calls were released, one was made by another friend calling 911. He told the operator that he was at work when he received a call from Doyle saying the boat was sinking. His friend said he was no longer able to get ahold of Doyle on his cellphone.

The other 911 call was made by Doyle’s aunt while her and several people were at the Windjammer boat ramp. WMBF News will not post it due to the high emotions heard on the call.

During the 911 call, Doyle’s aunt believes that her nephew has been found but when she learns he is still missing she gets emotional and begins to pray with the people around her.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continues to search for Doyle. The agency said its officers searched throughout the weekend, along with officers in North Carolina walking along the beaches.

SCDNR said it started its morning patrol for Doyle early on Monday and if the seas are cooperative, it will extend the search further offshore. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will also help by boat.

The agency said Doyle’s disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The search for him has headed up north, along the North Carolina coastline because of the currents and ocean conditions.

Some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County...
4 dead in Cumberland County crash, NCSHP says

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum to host third annual Humble Jumble Art sale
Construction is underway at the site of the future Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic at the...
Construction underway on Michael Jordan medical clinic in Wilmington
Orton plans to conduct controlled burning on 591 acres on Monday, March 6. It is set to be...
See smoke? Orton conducting controlled burn