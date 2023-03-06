Senior Connect
Hoda Kotb returns to ‘Today’ show after family health issue

FILE - Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Hoda Kotb returned to NBC’s “Today” show on Monday after spending a few weeks tending to her 3-year-old daughter, Hope.

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Hoda said at the top of the show. “I’m so grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

It was not made clear what Hope was suffering from.

“I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you,” she said to co-host Savannah Guthrie.

“I love you, too,” Savannah replied.

Kotb’s absence coincided with Guthrie having to take a break from the show, as well. Guthrie tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 28 and left the anchor desk in the middle of that day’s broadcast.

