Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: big temperature swings to start and, possibly, finish week

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly sunny Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Amid a light southeasterly breeze, temperatures ought to spring for highs in the lower and middle 70s for most of the mainland; the onshore flow may pin some beach and barrier island communities closer to the middle and upper 60s.

Your First Alert Forecast maintains dry skies but carries a substantial temperature swing midweek. For Tuesday: sunshine and offshore i.e. west or northwest breezes favor highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For Tuesday night: northerly breezes will tap chillier air, and brisk upper 30s and lower 40s are likely by daybreak Wednesday. With continued north breezes, expect crisp highs mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon - quite a switchup from Tuesday!

Your First Alert Weather Team urges you to remain cautious with flame and, if possible, avoid outdoor burning. The next rain chances - and this would be quite needed rain at this point - hinge on the progress of a storm system late in the week. Stay tuned as details on this system emerge, including its possible fronting of some even colder air.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
Two were killed and a deputy was injured in this crash at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray...
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in Harnett County chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Panelists answer questions from the public during a forum to address affordable housing issues...
Wilmington leaders discuss affordable housing during public forum
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

NC Severe Weather Awareness has arrived in southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: eyeing a cool-down later this week
NC Severe Weather Awareness has arrived in southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Sun. evening Mar. 5, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Mar. 5, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Mar. 5, 2023
Late next week is our next rain chance in southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: clear skies, settling breezes for first March weekend