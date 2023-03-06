First Alert Forecast: big temperature swings to start and, possibly, finish week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly sunny Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Amid a light southeasterly breeze, temperatures ought to spring for highs in the lower and middle 70s for most of the mainland; the onshore flow may pin some beach and barrier island communities closer to the middle and upper 60s.

Your First Alert Forecast maintains dry skies but carries a substantial temperature swing midweek. For Tuesday: sunshine and offshore i.e. west or northwest breezes favor highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. For Tuesday night: northerly breezes will tap chillier air, and brisk upper 30s and lower 40s are likely by daybreak Wednesday. With continued north breezes, expect crisp highs mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon - quite a switchup from Tuesday!

Your First Alert Weather Team urges you to remain cautious with flame and, if possible, avoid outdoor burning. The next rain chances - and this would be quite needed rain at this point - hinge on the progress of a storm system late in the week. Stay tuned as details on this system emerge, including its possible fronting of some even colder air.

