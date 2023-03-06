Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Construction underway on Michael Jordan medical clinic in Wilmington

Construction is underway at the site of the future Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic at the...
Construction is underway at the site of the future Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic at the corner of 15th and Greenfield streets.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on a health clinic funded by basketball star Michael Jordan.

Jordan, originally from Wilmington, is funding two family medical clinics in Wilmington in an effort to serve people in need in the community.

“I think that this community truly needs something to rally around. This will be an opportunity to offer even more healthcare to our neighbors in this area,” said Sarah Arthur, director of community engagement for Novant Health NHRMC.

Jordan has funded similar Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in Charlotte, but this is the first one to come to Wilmington. It will be located at the corner of 15th and Greenfield streets across from the Houston Moore neighborhood.

Design plans are also currently in the works for a second clinic funded by Jordan. That will be at the corner of Princess Place Drive and N. 30th Street.

The clinics are meant to provide health access to historically underserved communities that don’t have nearby or easily accessible health clinics.

“This is the perfect opportunity to return and show a major investment in this community,” said Kevin Briggs, interim director of diversity, equity, inclusion and health equity at Novant Health NHRMC. “This is our opportunity to really shine as far as making sure that everyone here continues to have the access that they need for care.”

The facility along Greenfield Street could be completed as soon as the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County...
4 dead in Cumberland County crash, NCSHP says

Latest News

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum to host third annual Humble Jumble Art sale
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Orton plans to conduct controlled burning on 591 acres on Monday, March 6. It is set to be...
See smoke? Orton conducting controlled burn