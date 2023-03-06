Construction underway on Michael Jordan medical clinic in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on a health clinic funded by basketball star Michael Jordan.

Jordan, originally from Wilmington, is funding two family medical clinics in Wilmington in an effort to serve people in need in the community.

“I think that this community truly needs something to rally around. This will be an opportunity to offer even more healthcare to our neighbors in this area,” said Sarah Arthur, director of community engagement for Novant Health NHRMC.

Jordan has funded similar Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics in Charlotte, but this is the first one to come to Wilmington. It will be located at the corner of 15th and Greenfield streets across from the Houston Moore neighborhood.

Design plans are also currently in the works for a second clinic funded by Jordan. That will be at the corner of Princess Place Drive and N. 30th Street.

The clinics are meant to provide health access to historically underserved communities that don’t have nearby or easily accessible health clinics.

“This is the perfect opportunity to return and show a major investment in this community,” said Kevin Briggs, interim director of diversity, equity, inclusion and health equity at Novant Health NHRMC. “This is our opportunity to really shine as far as making sure that everyone here continues to have the access that they need for care.”

The facility along Greenfield Street could be completed as soon as the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.