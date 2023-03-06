Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Clint Black to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

Cape Fear Community College has announced that Clint Black will perform at the Wilson Center on...
Cape Fear Community College has announced that Clint Black will perform at the Wilson Center on June 25.(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Clint Black will perform at the Wilson Center on June 25.

“Having earned twenty-two #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, and numerous awards bestowed by the Country Music Awards (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and American Music Awards (AMA), Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston-raised musician has come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began,” stated the release from CFCC.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on March 8 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I try to make records that don’t fit into a trend,” said Black. “I never wanted to start a trend and won’t chase one. A great band will sound great today and in ten years. It’s not about fitting into today’s, yesterday’s, or tomorrow’s country; it just is.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
Two were killed and a deputy was injured in this crash at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray...
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in Harnett County chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Panelists answer questions from the public during a forum to address affordable housing issues...
Wilmington leaders discuss affordable housing during public forum
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

Fans of "The Gray Man" can now enjoy his twelfth adventure, as New York Times best-selling...
The Gray Man returns in Mark Greaney’s new thriller ‘Burner’
Netflix announced on March 3 that its original series “Florida Man” will soon be available to...
Locally-filmed ‘Florida Man’ to be released in April, trailer now available
Netflix announced on March 3 that its original series “Florida Man” will soon be available to...
Locally-filmed ‘Florida Man’ to be released in April, trailer now available
Tickets are now on sale for the 37th annual Carolina Beach Music Festival from June 2 to 4.
Jim Quick & Coastline, Band of Oz and Cat5live to play Carolina Beach Music Festival