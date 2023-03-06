Clint Black to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced that Clint Black will perform at the Wilson Center on June 25.

“Having earned twenty-two #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, and numerous awards bestowed by the Country Music Awards (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM), and American Music Awards (AMA), Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston-raised musician has come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began,” stated the release from CFCC.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on March 8 for Wilson Center Members. The public will be able to purchase tickets beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. Those interested may purchase tickets online through the Wilson Center website or by contacting the Ticket Central box office at (910) 362-7999. The box office is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I try to make records that don’t fit into a trend,” said Black. “I never wanted to start a trend and won’t chase one. A great band will sound great today and in ten years. It’s not about fitting into today’s, yesterday’s, or tomorrow’s country; it just is.”

