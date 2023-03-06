Carolina Beach Mural Project announces artist for 16th mural

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project announced Monday that Brian Lewis, known as JEKS, will create the 16th mural celebrating shag dancing.

Set to be completed in April, the CBMP says that it will be located on the south-facing wall on the corner of Raleigh and Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach.

Donny and Rusty Hosaflook, avid shag dancers, funded the mural.

It is set to feature Malcom Ray “Chicken” Hicks, who helped introduce 1940′s R&B music to the community, gave several dance exhibitions and was a member of the Shaggers Hall of Fame.

JEKS is a graffiti and mural artist and part of the Greensboro street-art scene. This is far from his first mural, with his work ranging from stylized lettering to large-scale realistic portraits. You can see his work on his Instagram.

