Cameron Art Museum to host third annual Humble Jumble Art sale

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum has announced its third annual Humble Jumble Art Sale for Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 40 museum-connected artists will be featured, offering art in mediums such as ceramics, paintings, jewelry and more.

Several artists from Eighteen Forward, which created the Black Lives Do Matter installation currently at the museum, will also be featured. Live artist demonstrations will begin at 11 a.m. in Teaching/Creating, a new exhibition with works by the CAM Museum School.

Proceeds from the sale will support local artists and the museum, and some donated art and art books will be available.

Artists include:

Renato Abbate, Barbara Bennett, Becky Bucci, Todd Carignan, Judith Chandler, Catherine Cross Tsintzos, Greyson Davis, Brian Evans, Sarah Flaherty, Shannon Gehen, Joanne Geisel, Bev Haley, Barton Hatcher, Mark Herbert, Ann Howard, Fritzi Huber, Mitzi Ito, Mitzy Jonkheer, Lori Joy Peterson, Steve Kelly, Donna King, Curtis Krueger, Susan Machamer, Anne McCombie, Donna Moore, Olya Nik, Cordelia Norris, Susan Nuttall, Jeanne Rietzke, Donna Robertson, Sarah Sheffield, Alan Swart, Antoinette Vogt, Melanie Walter, Sara Westermark, Carol Williamson, Virginia Wright-Frierson, Rebecca Yeomans, and Nina Zonnevylle.

And from Eighteen Forward:

Kate Danford, Greyson Davis, Harvest Ganong, Kimberly Smith, and Courtney Tinkler.

“We have a very talented, very eclectic group of artists joining us this year. There will be everything from woven pine baskets to solar dyed aprons, fine jewelry and funky sculptures, well-known and beloved local artists and brand new faces. Find your next favorite piece at the Humble Jumble at Cameron Art Museum!” said CAM Museum Shop Manager Rachel Sims.

