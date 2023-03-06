Burgaw to host “A Red Carpet Affair” adult prom in May

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has announced its adult prom titled “A Red Carpet Affair” which will take place on May 20 at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot.

“This adult prom event will look to attract adults in area thirty (30) years or older and will feature several events including dancing, a live DJ, an interactive photo booth, and the crowning of a prom king and queen,” said the town in a release.

Warsaw-based Ezzell’s Catering will provide refreshments, and Wilmington’s Acclaim DJ Entertainment will DJ the event. Anyone attending is encouraged to dress to impress with evening attire. Tickets are available to anyone 30 or older for $25 on the town’s website.

“We are excited to host this event for adults in Burgaw and the surrounding areas as part of our efforts to offer more adult programming for the community,” Jayna Augst, Burgaw’s recreation coordinator, said.

The prom runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and the depot is located at 115 S. Dickerson Street.

