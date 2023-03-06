Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Burgaw to host “A Red Carpet Affair” adult prom in May

"A Red Carpet Affair" adult prom in Burgaw
"A Red Carpet Affair" adult prom in Burgaw(Town of Burgaw)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has announced its adult prom titled “A Red Carpet Affair” which will take place on May 20 at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot.

“This adult prom event will look to attract adults in area thirty (30) years or older and will feature several events including dancing, a live DJ, an interactive photo booth, and the crowning of a prom king and queen,” said the town in a release.

Warsaw-based Ezzell’s Catering will provide refreshments, and Wilmington’s Acclaim DJ Entertainment will DJ the event. Anyone attending is encouraged to dress to impress with evening attire. Tickets are available to anyone 30 or older for $25 on the town’s website.

“We are excited to host this event for adults in Burgaw and the surrounding areas as part of our efforts to offer more adult programming for the community,” Jayna Augst, Burgaw’s recreation coordinator, said.

The prom runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and the depot is located at 115 S. Dickerson Street.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County...
4 dead in Cumberland County crash, NCSHP says

Latest News

Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens
Lecture on history and culture of the Lumbee Tribe to take place at Burgwin-Wright House
Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum to host third annual Humble Jumble Art sale
A second Target location is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Carolina Beach Mural Project's first completed mural.
Carolina Beach Mural Project announces artist for 16th mural