Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During aggressive enforcement conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office last week, deputies allegedly chased a pickup truck that travelled over 100 mph and ran people off the road.

“While conducting surveillance on a known narcotics distribution point, Deputies encountered a 2023 Ram TRX, operated by Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls. After getting behind Contreras, he began to drive erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, and running people off of the road. Deputies attempted to stop Contreras, however, Contreras failed to heed to blue lights and siren and continued to drive erratically, evading law enforcement,” said the BCSO in a release.

The BCSO says Contreras then lost control of the truck and hit a dirt embankment, and the people inside attempted to flee on foot. After a pursuit, deputies arrested:

Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $500,000 bond. He was charged with: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Flee to elude arrest, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule IV controlled substances, Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, Carrying a concealed handgun.

Jasper Currie-Hurst, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $500,000 bond. He was charged with: Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, Carrying a concealed handgun.

Kendrick McLaughlin, of Fayetteville, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He was charged with: Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, Carrying a concealed handgun.



