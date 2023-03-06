Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested

Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During aggressive enforcement conducted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office last week, deputies allegedly chased a pickup truck that travelled over 100 mph and ran people off the road.

“While conducting surveillance on a known narcotics distribution point, Deputies encountered a 2023 Ram TRX, operated by Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls. After getting behind Contreras, he began to drive erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, and running people off of the road. Deputies attempted to stop Contreras, however, Contreras failed to heed to blue lights and siren and continued to drive erratically, evading law enforcement,” said the BCSO in a release.

The BCSO says Contreras then lost control of the truck and hit a dirt embankment, and the people inside attempted to flee on foot. After a pursuit, deputies arrested:

  • Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $500,000 bond. He was charged with:
    • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
    • Flee to elude arrest,
    • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule IV controlled substances,
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances,
    • Resist/delay/obstruct public officer,
    • Carrying a concealed handgun.
  • Jasper Currie-Hurst, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $500,000 bond. He was charged with:
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule II controlled substances,
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances,
    • Resist/delay/obstruct public officer,
    • Carrying a concealed handgun.
  • Kendrick McLaughlin, of Fayetteville, was arrested and held at the county jail under a $250,000 secured bond. He was charged with:
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule II controlled substances,
    • Possession with intent to m/s/d schedule VI controlled substances,
    • Resist/delay/obstruct public officer,
    • Carrying a concealed handgun.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
Panelists answer questions from the public during a forum to address affordable housing issues...
Wilmington leaders discuss affordable housing during public forum
Two were killed and a deputy was injured in this crash at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray...
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in Harnett County chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

Town of Leland
Leland offers several Creek Week events
Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Bladen Co. commissioners to consider sheriff’s request for bridge naming
Get Fit with 6: Nick Kentrolis back in the gym after having a stroke
Get Fit with 6: Stroke survivor shares his story to help others
The Calabash Fire Department announced that they are currently responding to a structure fire...
Calabash FD responding to fire near Thomasboro Road