Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three arrests in drug investigation near Bladenboro

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding an investigation near Bladenboro that resulted in the arrests of three residents.

According to the release, the BCSO had received numerous complaints concerning the alleged sale and delivery of drugs in the 3000 block of Old Hwy 41.

During the investigation, methamphetamine was successfully purchased from Anthony Rose and Amber Goodman. Following this, on March 2, a search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office at 3481 Old Hwy 41, where amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were located and seized. In addition, multiple weapons were seized.

Anthony Rose was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams),

Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams),

Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances,

Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances,

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of heroin,

Two counts of possession of methamphetamine,

Four counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Rose was held under a $710,000 bond at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center

Amber Goodman was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams),

Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams),

Sell schedule II controlled substances,

Deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances,

Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances,

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of heroin,

Two counts of possession of methamphetamine,

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Goodman was held under a $1,510,000 bond at the BCSO Detention Center.

Michelle Khan was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams),

Trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams),

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances,

Possession of heroin,

Possession of methamphetamine

Khan was held under a $45,000 bond at the BCSO Detention Center.

