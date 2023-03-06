Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints

Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints about the 2000 block of N.C. 20 in the Saint Pauls area.

According to the BCSO, cocaine was bought from Laquile Davis during the investigation.

“On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 2794 NC Hwy 20, Saint Pauls NC. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana were seized. Additionally, US Currency and a weapon were seized from the residence,” said the BCSO in a release.

Saint Pauls-resident Davis was arrested and held under a $1 million bond. They were charged with:

  • Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams),
  • Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams),
  • Two counts of sell cocaine,
  • Two counts of deliver cocaine,
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances,
    • Additionally, three counts of m/s/d schedule II, one count of m/s/d schedule III and one count of m/s/d schedule VI
  • Possession of heroin,
  • Three counts of possession of cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • Three counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Another Saint Pauls resident, Heather Hunt was arrested and held under a $25,000 bond. They were charged with:

  • Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams),
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances,
    • Additionally, one count of m/s/d schedule II, one count of m/s/d schedule III and one count of m/s/d schedule VI
  • Possession of heroin,
  • Possession of cocaine,
  • Possession of marijuana,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
Panelists answer questions from the public during a forum to address affordable housing issues...
Wilmington leaders discuss affordable housing during public forum
Two were killed and a deputy was injured in this crash at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray...
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in Harnett County chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

Get Fit with 6: Nick Kentrolis back in the gym after having a stroke
Get Fit with 6: Stroke survivor shares his story to help others
The Calabash Fire Department announced that they are currently responding to a structure fire...
Calabash FD responding to fire near Thomasboro Road
Controlled burn at Orton Plantation in Brunswick County
See smoke? Orton conducting controlled burn
Tyzheem Nixon
Validated gang member sentenced on firearm charge stemming from New Hanover Co. incident