Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints about the 2000 block of N.C. 20 in the Saint Pauls area.

According to the BCSO, cocaine was bought from Laquile Davis during the investigation.

“On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 2794 NC Hwy 20, Saint Pauls NC. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana were seized. Additionally, US Currency and a weapon were seized from the residence,” said the BCSO in a release.

Saint Pauls-resident Davis was arrested and held under a $1 million bond. They were charged with:

Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams),

Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams),

Two counts of sell cocaine,

Two counts of deliver cocaine,

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, Additionally, three counts of m/s/d schedule II, one count of m/s/d schedule III and one count of m/s/d schedule VI

Possession of heroin,

Three counts of possession of cocaine

Possession of marijuana,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

Another Saint Pauls resident, Heather Hunt was arrested and held under a $25,000 bond. They were charged with:

Trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), Trafficking cocaine (more than 28 grams),

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, Additionally, one count of m/s/d schedule II, one count of m/s/d schedule III and one count of m/s/d schedule VI

Possession of heroin,

Possession of cocaine,

Possession of marijuana,

Possession of drug paraphernalia,

Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

