Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bladen Co. commissioners to consider sheriff’s request for bridge naming

Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Bladen County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its March 6 meeting, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing for the naming of a new Elizabethtown bridge.

According to the meeting agenda, the new bridge will serve U.S. 701, N.C. 41 and N.C. 242 and cross the Cape Fear River.

In a request submitted by Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, he asks that the new bridge be named in honor of Deputy Sheriff James B. Collins and Deputy Sheriff Dewayne C. Hester, who lost their lives on separate occasions while serving the county.

See also: Around 1,000 attend funeral for Bladen County deputy killed on the job

The public hearing for the naming would take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 20. For more information, please visit the Bladen County Board of Commissioners agenda website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air
Panelists answer questions from the public during a forum to address affordable housing issues...
Wilmington leaders discuss affordable housing during public forum
Two were killed and a deputy was injured in this crash at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray...
2 dead, 1 deputy injured in Harnett County chase, crash, officials say; chase suspect on the run
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
NC Highway Patrol seizes car that nearly hit children getting on Iredell County bus

Latest News

Town of Leland
Leland offers several Creek Week events
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
Get Fit with 6: Nick Kentrolis back in the gym after having a stroke
Get Fit with 6: Stroke survivor shares his story to help others
The Calabash Fire Department announced that they are currently responding to a structure fire...
Calabash FD responding to fire near Thomasboro Road