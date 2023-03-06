Bladen Co. commissioners to consider sheriff’s request for bridge naming

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At its March 6 meeting, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing for the naming of a new Elizabethtown bridge.

According to the meeting agenda, the new bridge will serve U.S. 701, N.C. 41 and N.C. 242 and cross the Cape Fear River.

In a request submitted by Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, he asks that the new bridge be named in honor of Deputy Sheriff James B. Collins and Deputy Sheriff Dewayne C. Hester, who lost their lives on separate occasions while serving the county.

The public hearing for the naming would take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 20. For more information, please visit the Bladen County Board of Commissioners agenda website.

