4 dead in Cumberland County crash, NCSHP says

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County that happened Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 13 at Hayfield Road near Eastover.

A tractor trailer and an SUV collided. A State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said four people in the SUV died and a fifth passenger was ejected and paramedics airlifted him to Chapel Hill with third degree burns. The trooper said he was a teenage boy.

Witnesses told CBS 17 they saw the driver of the tractor trailer walk away from the wreckage. The trooper at the scene said he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

As for what led up to the crash, the trooper said witnesses told them the SUV was driving down Hayfield Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign, the tractor trailer was driving east along Highway 13 and the two collided.

A man who lives nearby said the crash sounded like a bomb going off. Both vehicles landed in the ditch and caught on fire.

The trooper said the crash happened shortly before 3 pm. A portion of Highway 13 remained closed for much of the late afternoon into the evening.

Crews worked to pull the trailer out of the ditch more than four hours after the crash.

State Highway Patrol has not released the names or ages of the victims. A trooper at the scene said two of them were male and two of them were female.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.