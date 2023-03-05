First Alert Forecast: eyeing a cool-down later this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Sunday. Despite the passage of a cold front, Wilmington airport sae highs soar to the 70s and 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be cooler by comparison, with mainly sunny skies and easterly winds, which will limit highs to the seasonable upper 60s to lower 70s at best.

A brief warming trend returns as the new work week begins under plenty of sunshine. Look for highs to return to the 70s Monday with 80s likely on Tuesday. A midweek cold front will drop highs back into the lower 60s Wednesday to Friday with lows dipping back into the 40s. Ahead of another system rain chances ramp up late week. Longer term a shift to well below normal temperatures is likely.

See a detailed seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.