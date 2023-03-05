Senior Connect
Downtown ILM Market hosts pop-up to support local women business owners

People shop during the Wilmington Women's Market at Waterline Brewing Sunday in support of...
People shop during the Wilmington Women's Market at Waterline Brewing Sunday in support of Women's History Month.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people from around Wilmington enjoyed Sunday afternoon shopping and supporting local women running their own businesses.

Downtown ILM Market, which organizes pop-up markets around the Wilmington-area, hosted a market featuring all women business owners at Waterline Brewing Sunday afternoon. The market featured 30 vendors selling handcrafted items like jewelry, flower bouquets, cups and mugs, and more.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t get a chance to do it last year so this year I definitely wanted to make it happen,” said Bethany Carpenter, who runs Downtown ILM Market and owns her own business Pomona Shrub Co. “I work with so many strong women so I definitely wanted to get everyone together and I know this community is really supportive so it’s just a great opportunity.”

March is Women’s History Month, and Carpenter said she thought it was the perfect chance to showcase women business owners in Wilmington. March 8 is also recognized as International Women’s Day, which is meant to bring attention to women’s rights on a global level.

Vendors who attended the market said they were excited to see so many people show up to support local business run by women.

“It gives me chills, honestly, because Wilmington is such an up and coming town and everyone’s just supporting local and giving back to the community,” said Alisa Spahic, owner of LZ Jewelz.

Carpenter said she hopes to continue hosting pop-up markets monthly at Waterline, as well as other markets around the Wilmington-area. More information about Downtown ILM Market can be found on its website.

