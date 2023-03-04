Tennis tournament begins in honor of Holly Tree Racquet Club shooting victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The ‘Raise A Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ charity tennis tournament started on Friday, March 3.

The tournament is in memory of MaryAnn Breault.

She was shot and killed by her husband in December 2021 at the Holly Tree Racquet Club.

“As a victim myself, I just want them to know that they’re not alone. There are resources and there are people that can help them even though it doesn’t feel like that sometimes. The local shelter here has been a wonderful resource. They don’t only offer shelter but they offer other services as well,” Rachel Knowles, Breault’s daughter, said.

The tournament runs until Sunday at the club.

All proceeds will go toward Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services.

