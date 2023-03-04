Senior Connect
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air

By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With warmer temperatures and many flowers and trees blooming early, pollen is starting to come around and cause bad allergies for some people. Experts say it’s best to try and limit your time outside this time of year.

From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and even our homes are being filled with allergens.

Patricia Williams, a nurse practitioner with Novant Health, recommends staying indoors when flowers and trees are blooming and there is a lot of pollen and other allergens in the air.

“Some things you might want to think about in a home is making sure you’ve got those good filters on your air conditioning your heating systems, those HEPA filters can be helpful with that. Another thing to think about if you’re spending a lot of time outside, try to remove those clothing before you come inside or leave your shoes at the door. You’re also bringing those pollens inside, just on your clothes or even on your shoes,” Williams said.

Other ways to try and limit your allergies can start at home by closing windows and, if you are doing any yard work and have bad allergies, should wear a mask to cut down on exposure to the allergens.

