Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: clear skies, settling breezes for first March weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Mar. 3, 2023...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this first weekend of March! Your First Alert Forecast features changes following the passage of a cold front in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Highs will grow mainly to the 60s and 70s ahead of a cooler nighttime trend that will deliver readings as low as the 40s by Saturday and Sunday night. It’s been a while. And, in the distant future, perhaps by the next weekend, some of the mechanisms needed to deliver even colder and possibly frosty air to the Cape Fear Region may be in place. Prior to this expect more mild weather early next week.

Dry skies will dominate through the weekend and Early next week ahead of our next front which will set into motion a more substantial drop in temperatures. See a detailed seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King...
NHCSO deputy in stable condition, remains in ICU following crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive
Planning board unanimously denies rezoning for over 300 townhomes off Carolina Beach Road
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
Netflix announced on March 3 that its original series “Florida Man” will soon be available to...
Locally-filmed ‘Florida Man’ to be released in April, trailer now available

Latest News

Gusty thunderstorms and high winds are likely this evening and overnight
First Alert Forecast: keep aware for blustery frontal passage
Gusty thunderstorms and high winds are likely this evening and overnight
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Mar. 3, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Mar. 3, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Mar. 3, 2023
Expect a risk of thunderstorms in southeast NC Friday evening
First Alert Forecast: first shot of rain for March