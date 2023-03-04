First Alert Forecast: clear skies, settling breezes for first March weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this first weekend of March! Your First Alert Forecast features changes following the passage of a cold front in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Highs will grow mainly to the 60s and 70s ahead of a cooler nighttime trend that will deliver readings as low as the 40s by Saturday and Sunday night. It’s been a while. And, in the distant future, perhaps by the next weekend, some of the mechanisms needed to deliver even colder and possibly frosty air to the Cape Fear Region may be in place. Prior to this expect more mild weather early next week.

Dry skies will dominate through the weekend and Early next week ahead of our next front which will set into motion a more substantial drop in temperatures. See a detailed seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.