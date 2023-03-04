Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King...
NHCSO deputy in stable condition, remains in ICU following crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Frying Pan Tower
Frying Pan Tower hosts fundraiser for all-inclusive paid weekend getaway
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say
A 5-year-old boy in South Carolina got to star in a massive birthday party thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Make-A-Wish grants 5-year-old’s ‘biggest birthday’ wish
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz huddle on Ukraine war at White House