Seahawks head into CAA Tournament as fourth seed

(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team will be the fourth seed in the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Seahawks will play Sunday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Their opponent will be determined by the first-round games.

UNCW finished the regular season with a 22-9 record and a 12-6 mark in conference play.

Sophomore guard Trazarien White leads the Seahawks in scoring (13.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 rpg).

The 6-foot-6 guard from Mansfield, Texas, has started all 31 games for the Seahawks and was a second-team all-CAA selection.

