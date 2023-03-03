Senior Connect
Rep. Miller introduces bill to let Oak Island use parking proceeds in more situations

North Carolina Rep. Charlie Miller has introduced a bill which would allow Oak Island to use its on-street parking proceeds for more purposes.(WECT staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Rep. Charlie Miller has introduced a bill that would allow Oak Island to use its on-street parking proceeds for more purposes.

As defined by G.S. 160A-301, proceeds from parking meters on streets must be used to pay for the cost of enforcing and administering traffic and parking rules. But for off-street parking in lots, garages or other facilities, revenues can be used to pay bonds used to finance the facilities or any other public purpose.

The bill would let Oak Island use proceeds from on-street parking in the same ways that proceeds from off-street parking can be used.

It was first filed on Feb. 8 and was re-referred to the Finance Committee on Feb. 28. You can see the status of the bill and read it in full on the NC General Assembly website.

