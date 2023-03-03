Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

An unnamed, approximately 2-year-old, domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, approximately 2-year-old, domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

According to his handlers, this unnamed cat has been very laid back and easy going at the shelter. Additionally, he has gotten along well with another cat there.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped, this former stray is now looking for a home.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

An unnamed, approximately 2-year-old, domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

