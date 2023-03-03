Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pentagon Papers leaker Ellsberg announces terminal cancer

FILE - Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2009. Ellsberg,...
FILE - Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, 2009. Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, has announced he has terminal cancer and months to live. Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page Thursday, March 2, 2023, that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 following a CT scan and MRI.(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, has announced he has terminal cancer and months to live.

Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page Thursday that doctors diagnosed the 91-year-old with inoperable pancreatic cancer on Feb. 17 following a CT scan and MRI.

Doctors have given him between three and six months to live, he said.

Ellsberg said he has opted not to undergo chemotherapy and plans to accept hospice care when needed.

The documents in the Pentagon Papers looked in excruciating detail at the decisions and strategies of the Vietnam War. They told how U.S. involvement was built up steadily by political leaders and top military brass who were overconfident about U.S. prospects and deceptive about the accomplishments against the North Vietnamese.

Ellsberg, a former consultant to the Defense Department, provided the Pentagon Papers to Neil Sheehan, a reporter who broke the story for The New York Times in June 1971. Sheehan died in 2021.

Sheehan smuggled the documents out of the Massachusetts apartment where Ellsberg had stashed them, and illicitly copied thousands of pages and took them to the Times.

The administration of President Richard Nixon got a court injunction arguing national security was at stake and publication was stopped. The action started a heated debate about the First Amendment that quickly moved up to the Supreme Court. On June 30, 1971, the court ruled 6-3 in favor of allowing publication, and the Times and The Washington Post resumed publishing stories. The coverage won the Times the Pulitzer Prize for public service.

The Nixon administration tried to discredit Ellsberg after the documents’ release. Some of Nixon’s aides orchestrated a break-in at the Beverly Hills office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist to find information to discredit him.

Ellsberg was charged with theft, conspiracy and violations of the Espionage Act, but his case ended in a mistrial when evidence surfaced about government-ordered wiretappings and break-ins.

Ellsberg said in his Facebook post that he feels “lucky and grateful” for his life.

“When I copied the Pentagon Papers in 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted it it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was),” he wrote.

“Yet in the end that action — in ways I could not have foreseen, due to Nixon’s illegal responses — did have an impact on shortening the war,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King...
New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Frying Pan Tower
Frying Pan Tower hosts fundraiser for all-inclusive paid weekend getaway
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year

Latest News

The Biden White House has more aid for Ukraine.
US to send more aid to Ukraine
Astronauts, from left, Warren Hoburg, Stephen Bowen, Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev, and...
New crew from US, Russia and UAE arrives at space station
Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
FILE - South Korea’s military said North Korea on Saturday fired at least one ballistic missile...
S. Korea, US to go ahead with drills despite N. Korea threat