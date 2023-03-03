Oak Island to hold grand reopening of Kevin Bell Skatepark

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A grand reopening event will be held at the Kevin Bell Skatepark will live music and free food on Saturday, March 18.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will celebrate the completion of construction over two years after the park was destroyed during Hurricane Isaias in August 2020.

Anyone who comes early can also participate in t-shirt giveaways. There will be a full demonstration of the park’s new features and a friendly invitation tournament.

The skatepark is located in the Middleton Park Complex at the corner of SE 49th St. and E Dolphin Dr.

