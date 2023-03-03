Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Oak Island to hold grand reopening of Kevin Bell Skatepark

A poster from Oak Island about the Grand Reopening of the Keven Bill Skatepark
A poster from Oak Island about the Grand Reopening of the Keven Bill Skatepark(Town of Oak Island)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A grand reopening event will be held at the Kevin Bell Skatepark will live music and free food on Saturday, March 18.

Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will celebrate the completion of construction over two years after the park was destroyed during Hurricane Isaias in August 2020.

Anyone who comes early can also participate in t-shirt giveaways. There will be a full demonstration of the park’s new features and a friendly invitation tournament.

The skatepark is located in the Middleton Park Complex at the corner of SE 49th St. and E Dolphin Dr.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King...
NHCSO deputy in stable condition, remains in ICU following crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Frying Pan Tower
Frying Pan Tower hosts fundraiser for all-inclusive paid weekend getaway
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year

Latest News

Photos of Leland Fire/Rescue Fire Station 51
Leland Fire/Rescue shares progress photos of new station
Books at a New Hanover County Public Library
Community invited to give input on planned library in northern New Hanover County
Today until 7 p.m., you have the opportunity to talk to a lawyer for free.
Need legal information? Talk to a lawyer for free today for 4All Day of Service
It’s an unfortunate fact of life for many that as you get older, your hearing ability typically...
World Hearing Day seeks to raise awareness on hearing loss