Locally-filmed ‘Florida Man’ to be released in April, trailer now available

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Netflix announced on March 3 that its original series “Florida Man” will soon be available to watch.

According to the release, the show, which was shot in and around Wilmington and Carolina Beach, will premier on April 13.

Editor’s Note: Netflix’s Florida Man trailer contains mature language that some may find offensive.

Netflix has also released a trailer.

“Florida Man follows one particular man from Florida, Mike Valentine (Edgar Ramírez), a recovering gambling addict who reluctantly returns to his home state when mob boss Moss (Emory Cohen) sends him to find his missing girlfriend, Delly (Abbey Lee). In the scorching Florida heat, Mike gets caught up in situations that would put some of the best “Florida man” memes to shame. He finds out that he can’t quite escape the hometown he tried to leave behind,” stated Netflix in the announcement.

The series was produced by Jason Bateman’s company Aggregate Films. The minds behind the series strive for it to dig “deeper into the swamp than a news snippet can.”

For more information, please visit the Netflix website.

