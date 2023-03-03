Senior Connect
Local events scheduled to celebrate Women in Construction Week

(WXIX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is holding its Women in Construction Week™ on March 6-11, with “Many Paths, One Mission” as this year’s theme.

Events hosted by the local NAWIC Chapter will include a proclamation signing event with Mayor Bill Saffo, job site tours, hands-on projects and a celebration event. Members will also be collecting food donations at various locations with The Good Shepherd.

These events will celebrate the different journeys women have taken toward strengthening and amplifying the success of women in construction.

“Construction firms of all sizes and types are encouraged to participate in WIC Week and show their support for their women employees. This year’s local WIC Week sponsors include; Waste Management, APEX, Monteith Construction, Cape Fear Solar Systems, ECS Southeast, PPG Paints, Hanover Coatings, Hanover Interiors, RBELL Construction, and Certa Pro Painters. Sponsorships go towards a grant for a Cape Fear Community College student that graduates from a Construction Management Degree,” NAWIC wrote in a press release

For more information and how to be involved in local events and sponsorship opportunities, you can visit their Facebook Page here.

