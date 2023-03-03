Leland Fire/Rescue shares progress photos of new station

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue shared photos on social media of the progress on Fire Station 51 on Andrew Jackson Hwy.

“The current Engine 51 stationed on Village Rd. will be moved to this station once complete. We expect the station to operational by late summer to early fall. This station will better distribute our resources throughout our fire district,” said Leland Fire/Rescue.

Photos of Leland Fire/Rescue Fire Station 51 (Leland Fire/Rescue)

