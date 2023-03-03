Laney High School to host walkathon fundraiser for DJ McLeod and his family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School will host a walkathon fundraiser for DJ McLeod and his family on March 25.

According to the announcement, raffles, music, face painting, a dunk tank and more will be set up at the track field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pizza, sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be available as well.

The event has a $10 entry fee, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to ease the financial strain on McLeod’s family as he battles cancer.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.