Laney High School to host walkathon fundraiser for DJ McLeod and his family

Laney High School in New Hanover County
Laney High School in New Hanover County
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney High School will host a walkathon fundraiser for DJ McLeod and his family on March 25.

According to the announcement, raffles, music, face painting, a dunk tank and more will be set up at the track field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pizza, sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be available as well.

The event has a $10 entry fee, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to ease the financial strain on McLeod’s family as he battles cancer.

