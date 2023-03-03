Senior Connect
The Healing Place releases data on people served since opening in February

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Healing Place of New Hanover County has released data about how many people it has served through its Residential Recovery Program.

THPNC’s calculated it had served at least 131 in its fourth month of operation with the following services:

  • THPNC men’s program served 79 individuals, with ages ranging from 19 to 67.
  • THPNC women’s program served 52 individuals, with ages ranging from 21 to 74.
  • THPNC’s men’s emergency shelter remained at 88% capacity or above.
  • THPNC’s women’s emergency shelter remained at 42% capacity or above.
  • 72% of THPNC clients had direct ties to New Hanover County.
  • Clients from 14 additional counties in Eastern NC have been served.
  • The top drugs of addiction for individuals being served are alcohol, methamphetamines, and opiates.
“The Healing Place of New Hanover County is committed to being a resource for individuals struggling with addiction to any substance in Eastern North Carolina. Services include an emergency overnight shelter, an open-access non-medical social-setting detox (opening in April), and a long-term residential recovery program,” THPNC wrote in a press release.

THPNC states their non-medical social setting detox will open in April, making the facility fully operational and able to provide complete wraparound and transitional services to people struggling with substance abuse and homelessness.

“We are very grateful for the overwhelming support in the community, the partnerships we have grown, and the relationships we have built since our inception,” said The Healing Place of New Hanover County Executive Director Brian Mingia. “Individuals in this region who have been struggling with addiction and despair now have hope, a path to healing, and another option to help start them on their journey to recovery.”

