Goldsboro police investigating death of a child

(WABI)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say they’re investigating the death of a child after responding Thursday afternoon to a report of a child death at UNC Health Wayne.

At the hospital, officers were told that a person brought a deceased 5-year-old to the emergency room.

This investigation is still developing, and the cause of death is not known at this time.

No additional information has been released.

