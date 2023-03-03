Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: keep aware for blustery frontal passage

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team has not hoisted a First Alert Action Day in a couple of months. Friday’s weather still doesn’t look quite disruptive enough for one, but, nevertheless, there are a couple of items to stay alert for as a front approaches. Firstly, as southwest winds to grow to some blustery levels - with gusts over 35 mph likely by the late afternoon and evening - keep an eye on loose yard items. Secondly, a few stray showers are possible for the day, and a line of strong storms will be weakening on approach in the night. For now, the risk of damaging storms seems very small by the time this fracturing line reaches the Cape Fear Region, which is encouraging. But, that also puts the chance for rain, let alone significant rain, on the smaller end, too, which is a bummer from a fire danger and pollen standpoint.

Expect the aforementioned front to be a temperature changemaker. Your First Alert Forecast targets highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday ahead of a cooler weekend trend that will deliver readings as low as the 40s by Saturday and Sunday night. It’s been a while. And, in the distant future, perhaps by the next weekend, some of the mechanisms needed to deliver even colder and possibly frosty air to the Cape Fear Region may be in place. We’ll see...

See a detailed seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

