Community invited to give input on planned library in northern New Hanover County

Books at a New Hanover County Public Library
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has invited the community to provide input on a planned public library in the northern parts of the county.

The library will be at 4400 Northchase Pkwy NE, and it is expected to open in spring of 2025.

You can take the survey online here or by picking up and dropping off a paper copy at any county library.

Two events will be held for the community to provide input and learn more about the event:

  • March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Library on 1241 Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington
  • March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. online

If you want to attend, the library asks you to register online on the county website.

“We are so excited that the process of adding a fifth branch to our Public Library system in New Hanover County is underway and we look forward to making it easier for residents in the northern area of the county to access the resources we offer,” said Library Director Dana Conners.

