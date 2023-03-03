Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover Co. deputy’s vehicle involved in crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King...
NHCSO deputy in stable condition, remains in ICU following crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
Frying Pan Tower
Frying Pan Tower hosts fundraiser for all-inclusive paid weekend getaway
Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 3 deaths reported
“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
'I don't want to quit': This junior is the only cheerleader at her high school
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court