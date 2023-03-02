Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 17-year-old Carson Michael Groves.

He was last seen on Feb. 27 at the 900 block of Litchfield Way wearing a brown flannel shirt and black jeans. He is believed to be moving on foot.

He is five feet and nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

He is known to visit the bus stop at 505 Cando St.

If you see him or have any information, call 911 or 910-343-3609.

