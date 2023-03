WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For this year’s Read Across America, WECT’s Jon Evans read to students at East Arcadia School.

“Thank You Jon Evans Wect for sharing one of your favorite books with our students,” said the school in a post.

Jon Evans reads to students at East Arcadia School (East Arcadia School)

