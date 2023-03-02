Senior Connect
UNCW scheduled to test alert system at noon today

The University of North Carolina Wilmington is scheduled to test its UNCWAlert system at noon on March 2.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is scheduled to test its UNCWAlert system at noon on March 2.

According to the announcement, no action will be required from students or the community.

This will be a full-volume test, which will include:

  • The UNCW Emergency Siren System (an audible message will signal the beginning and end of the test)
  • UNCW Twitter
  • Campus emails
  • UNCWAlert text messages and phone calls
  • Pop-up notifications on university-owned computers

“All students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have opted out. Members of the community, including parents and families, who have registered for emergency text alerts will also receive the test messages. Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so via this website,” stated the release from the university.

