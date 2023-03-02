Senior Connect
Two-car crash blocks lanes at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.

Crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several lanes are blocked at the intersection of North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. after a two-car crash at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

As of 6:10 p.m., the southbound lanes of College are blocked along with some of the eastbound lanes on MLK Jr. Pkwy.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

