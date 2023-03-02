Two-car crash blocks lanes at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several lanes are blocked at the intersection of North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. after a two-car crash at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

As of 6:10 p.m., the southbound lanes of College are blocked along with some of the eastbound lanes on MLK Jr. Pkwy.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.