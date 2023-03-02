Students nearly hit by car darting past stopped school bus in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Video captured two students nearly being hit by a car that flew past two cars and a stopped school bus on Thursday morning.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, the incident happened around 6:16 a.m., on Old Mountain Road.

Video showed the students having to run across the road to avoid being hit.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding the suspect vehicle, which is described as a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels.

Footage showed the car driving down the opposite side of the two-lane road, hitting a curb as the children ran across. The bus had its stop-sign arm extended when the car went around.

Bus passengers could be heard screaming in fear as the Kia flew by.

Officials did not say which school the bus was taking students to.

The school district issued the following statement in a press release:

“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.”

In January, the Troutman Police Department said that similar incidents involving Iredell-Statesville school buses had been on the rise. At the time, police said patrols would be increased in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the Kia or the incident in general is asked to call Highway Patrol.

