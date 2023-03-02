State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division has determined that Port City Pest misused a product designed for pigeon control.

The company was hired to work on controlling the pigeon population at the Oceanic Restaurant and Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The state began an investigation into the company’s use of Avitrol for this purpose after a complaint was filed claiming that several dead birds were found near where the pesticide was applied.

According to the product’s label, Avitrol Mixed Grains should be kept out of the reach of children. Investigators found that Port City Pest was placing the product, designed as bird bait, in an area reachable by people in an area opened to the public.

According to a state spokesperson, Port City Pest has been charged for violating the product label. He says Port City Pest can take the case to a court proceeding, but notes that these cases are almost always settled out of court when the accused party pays a fine.

Investigators did not find any dead birds during their inspection of the two piers in Wrightsville Beach, according to the investigation report.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.