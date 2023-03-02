Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach

The state began an investigation into the company’s use of Avitrol after a complaint claiming that several dead birds were found near where it was applied.
By Zach Solon
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division has determined that Port City Pest misused a product designed for pigeon control.

The company was hired to work on controlling the pigeon population at the Oceanic Restaurant and Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach. The state began an investigation into the company’s use of Avitrol for this purpose after a complaint was filed claiming that several dead birds were found near where the pesticide was applied.

READ MORE: State investigates complaint about pest control company after reports of dead birds on Wrightsville Beach

According to the product’s label, Avitrol Mixed Grains should be kept out of the reach of children. Investigators found that Port City Pest was placing the product, designed as bird bait, in an area reachable by people in an area opened to the public.

According to a state spokesperson, Port City Pest has been charged for violating the product label. He says Port City Pest can take the case to a court proceeding, but notes that these cases are almost always settled out of court when the accused party pays a fine.

Investigators did not find any dead birds during their inspection of the two piers in Wrightsville Beach, according to the investigation report.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Latest News

Crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Two-car crash blocks lanes at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach
Carson Michael Groves
Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile
The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County
Court denies motion by Chemours to dismiss NC PFAS lawsuit