Southport refunding people who paid for short-term rental registration

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is refunding people who paid to register a property as a short term rental following a judgement made against the City of Wilmington on a similar process last year.

Southport first adopted the amendment in July of 2021, requiring people to register to keep compliance with standards and occupancy tax requirements.

“If you registered a Short-term Vacation Rental or Homestay and paid for the permit, we are in the process of issuing refunds. We anticipate all refunds will be processed by the end of March. If you paid originally with a Debit or Credit card, please verify that the card is still active, so the payment can be reversed. If you no longer use that card, please notify Tori Deviney in Permitting, as soon as possible. She can be reached at (910) 457-7925,” said Southport in a release.

The NC Court of Appels decided in Schroeder V. City of Wilmington that cities cannot require short-term rentals to be registered, though they can use zoning to decide where these rentals are allowed. Wilmington also approved refunds for people who registered through its program.

