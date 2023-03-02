Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

SBI releases info on officer-involved shooting that killed Duplin County man

The shooting happened here Friday night.
The shooting happened here Friday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have finally released information on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened last week in Duplin County.

The State Bureau of Investigation said James Lanier was shot & killed by a Wallace police officer in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Initially, Wallace police only posted on social media that an officer-involved shooting had occurred and released no information on the condition or name of the person shot.

The owner of the store told WITN that the 34-year-old Lanier walked into the store naked and began bothering customers so they called the police. He said his employees saw Lanier charge the officer, who first tased the man before he fell on top of them. The employees said they then heard three shots.

The SBI is asking anyone who was in the area the night of the shooting to contact them at 910-346-2121. Once the SBI completes its investigation it will be turned over to the district attorney who will then decide whether criminal charges are appropriate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Latest News

A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive
Planning board to discuss rezoning for over 300 townhomes off Carolina Beach Road
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Race for the Planet 5K race and 1-mile fun run is...
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Race for the Planet 5K, 1-mile race
On Friday, March 3, you will have the opportunity to talk to a lawyer for free.
4-All Day of Service slated for March 3
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial