Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of Carolina Beach Road to experience overnight closures for road work

New Hanover County has announced that a lane of Carolina Beach Road will experience overnight...
New Hanover County has announced that a lane of Carolina Beach Road will experience overnight closures to allow for the installation of a right turn lane for Hanover Pines Nature Park.(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a lane of Carolina Beach Road will experience overnight closures to allow for the installation of a right turn lane for Hanover Pines Nature Park.

According to the announcement, one of the northbound lanes along the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road, near S Ridge Blvd., will have closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between March 6 and 23.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Latest News

Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days
The exit off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17) onto Front Street will be closed from...
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge exit onto Front St. to close for several days
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes are back open along Market...
Lanes reopen along Market St. near Lendire Road following crash