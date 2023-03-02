Portion of Carolina Beach Road to experience overnight closures for road work

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a lane of Carolina Beach Road will experience overnight closures to allow for the installation of a right turn lane for Hanover Pines Nature Park.

According to the announcement, one of the northbound lanes along the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road, near S Ridge Blvd., will have closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between March 6 and 23.

