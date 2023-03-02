Senior Connect
Planning board to discuss rezoning for over 300 townhomes off Carolina Beach Road

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive
A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road near Shiloh Drive(New Hanover County Planning Board)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Developers have brought a rezoning request to the New Hanover County Planning Board for a total of 337 new homes off of Carolina Beach Rd south of Monkey Junction.

The request was brought by James Yopp with River Road Construction on behalf of the applicant and property owner, Hoosier Daddy, LLC. The developers want to use 42 acres including 5741 Carolina Beach Road and areas on Shiloh Drive to build 10 single-family homes and 327 townhomes.

The developers are requesting a change from its current lower-density residential zoning (R-15) to moderate to high-density zoning (R-5) with a density of about eight dwelling units per acre.

Since the site would generate approximately 78 trips during the a.m. hours and 104 p.m. trips, a traffic impact analysis was completed for the project in July 2022. If the project happens, it would mean:

  • Extending the southbound U-turn lane on Carolina Beach Road south of Rosa Parks Lane,
  • Constructing a northbound right turn lane on Carolina Beach Road from the U-turn south of the proposed entrance,
  • Constructing a third access into the site that meets NCDOT standards.

Students living in the development would go to Anderson Elementary School and Ashley High School. Middle school students would be split between Myrtle Grove Middle School and Murray Middle School depending on the location.

County staff recommended approval of the development because of its consistency with the county’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan and its consistency with recommendations for that area.

The Planning Board will consider whether or not to recommend the proposal to the Board of Commissioners at the public hearing on Thursday, March 2. You can find the board meeting agendas on the county website.

