N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host ‘Race for the Planet’ 5K, 1-mile race

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Race for the Planet 5K race and one-mile fun run is...
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Race for the Planet 5K race and 1-mile fun run is scheduled to take place on April 23.

Per the announcement, both events will take participants through the maritime forest that surrounds the aquarium. Additionally, a virtual race will be offered from April 24-30 for those who would like to participate elsewhere.

“Sustainability and conservation of our natural resources is at the core of our mission at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Race for the Planet is a fun, health-focused way to inspire the community to take action for our planet,” said NCAFF Director Hap Fatzinger.

The 5K race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with the one-mile run beginning at 8:15 a.m. Those wishing to participate can sign up on the event website.

Additionally, runners attending the event will receive an admission voucher to the aquarium. T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 250, and medals will be distributed to the top three finishers overall and in each class.

