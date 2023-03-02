Senior Connect
ILM officials to discuss 5-Year Vision Plan, $165 million in projects

Wilmington International Airport
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington International Airport are scheduled to discuss their 5-Year Vision Plan at a news conference today at 11 a.m.

New Hanover County Airport Authority Chairman Spruill Thompson and ILM Airport Director Jeff Bourk are expected to speak.

You can watch the livestream below live at 11 a.m.

