H2GO water transmission line repaired, water plant operation moving forward

H2GO’s main water transmission line’s damage has been declared repaired after final bacterial testing came back clear, and the RO plant project is continuing ahead.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO’s main water transmission line’s damage has been repaired after final bacterial testing came back clear, and the RO plant project is continuing ahead.

H2GO planned to certify plant operations at 4 million gallons per day, and later certify an additional 2 million gallons per day capacity.

“Unfortunate delays to repair the finished water transmission line have presented us with a project scheduling opportunity to complete and certify the RO plant at 6 MGD, which will provide operational flexibility and system resiliency from the get-go”, Bob Walker, Executive Director of H2GO, said.

Performance testing of the 6 million gallons per day plant is scheduled to start March 20 within a five-day span. The aquifer-sourced reverse osmosis water treatment plant operations are dependent upon performance test results.

“We will continue to update the public on anticipated projected plant operations as those details become available,” H2GO Communications Director Stephanie Blair said.

