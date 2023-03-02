First Alert Forecast: first shot of rain for March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you first thing on this Thursday. The first frontal system of March is set to bring a period of modest rain chances, including 20% for Thursday, 30 to 40% for Thursday night, 20% for Friday, and 30 to 40% for Friday night. With this setup, northern and western North Carolina will likely have more substantive rain tallies than the Cape Fear Region, but, hopefully, from a pollen standpoint, at least one of these cleansing rain chances will deliver. Stay alert for blustery winds with 35+ mph gusts and perhaps even a stray strong storm, too, especially but not exclusively later Friday and Friday night.

Temperatures will continue to operate in the balmy 60s, 70s, and 80s as this front muscles through.

Following the front, your First Alert Forecast features low and dwindling rain chances of 10% for Saturday and 0% for Sunday. Outdoor activities ought to be a go. Temperatures will tilt cooler, too, especially for the weekend nights, with readings likely sinking into the 50s and 40s. And shots of even chillier air seem to be trending more probable toward the middle of the month...

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you want, tap into your WECT Weather App to extend your outlook to a full ten days.

