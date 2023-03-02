Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Court denies motion by Chemours to dismiss NC PFAS lawsuit

The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County
The Chemours Fayetteville Works Site in Bladen County(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A superior court judge denied DuPont and Chemours’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit by North Carolina over PFAS pollution on Thursday, March 2.

The state and Attorney General Josh Stein sued DuPont, Chemours and other related companies in Oct. 2020 to hold them accountable for the environmental impact of their use of PFAS.

The state and AG allege that the companies discharged “vast quantities of PFAS” via the operation of the Chemours Fayetteville Works site into the air, water and ground with a negative impact on the community.

They also claim that DuPont (known officially as the E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, or EIDP) intentionally restructured its business so it would be unable to pay billions of dollars in liabilities from its contamination of the environment.

“I’m pleased that the Court has seen through DuPont and Chemours’ attempts to evade responsibility and is allowing this case to move forward,” Stein said. “These companies knew they were dumping toxic forever chemicals into our drinking water, but they put profits over people. They need to pay to clean up the mess they made and the harm they caused to North Carolina’s people and natural resources. I’ll continue my fight to hold them accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Latest News

Crash at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy
Two-car crash blocks lanes at North College Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.
State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach
Carson Michael Groves
Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile
A bird at Wrightsville Beach
State investigators say pest control company improperly used product in Wrightsville Beach