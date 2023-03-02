Court denies motion by Chemours to dismiss NC PFAS lawsuit

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A superior court judge denied DuPont and Chemours’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit by North Carolina over PFAS pollution on Thursday, March 2.

The state and Attorney General Josh Stein sued DuPont, Chemours and other related companies in Oct. 2020 to hold them accountable for the environmental impact of their use of PFAS.

The state and AG allege that the companies discharged “vast quantities of PFAS” via the operation of the Chemours Fayetteville Works site into the air, water and ground with a negative impact on the community.

They also claim that DuPont (known officially as the E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, or EIDP) intentionally restructured its business so it would be unable to pay billions of dollars in liabilities from its contamination of the environment.

“I’m pleased that the Court has seen through DuPont and Chemours’ attempts to evade responsibility and is allowing this case to move forward,” Stein said. “These companies knew they were dumping toxic forever chemicals into our drinking water, but they put profits over people. They need to pay to clean up the mess they made and the harm they caused to North Carolina’s people and natural resources. I’ll continue my fight to hold them accountable.”

