Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

The team announced his death on Thursday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jerry Richardson, the founder and former owner of the Carolina Panthers, and native Carolinian, died at age 86 on Wednesday night, the team announced Thursday.

Richardson brought professional football to the Queen City on Oct. 26, 1993 when the Panthers were awarded an expansion bid, with the franchise kicking off its inaugural season two years later in 1995.

He owned the team until 2018 when it was sold to current owner David Tepper.

Following the announcement of Richardson’s death, the Tepper family released the statement below:

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

His legacy in the Carolinas went beyond the Panthers, as he played college football at Wofford College in Spartanburg, where the team has held every training camp since its inception.

The native of Spring Hope, N.C., oversaw the Panthers reach the Super Bowl twice during his ownership and brought in some of the team’s most beloved players, including Cam Newton, Thomas Davis, Steve Smith and countless others.

The Panthers reached the playoffs eight times under Richardson, winning six division titles.

Prior to his ownership stint, he played two seasons of professional football, both with the Baltimore Colts. He caught 15 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

Richardson was also a businessman, becoming the first franchisee of the fast-food chain Hardee’s. He later expanded his southern fast-food ownership role to include a major investment stake in Bojangles, and while serving as CEO of Flagstar, ran the Denny’s restaurant chain.

The football stadium at UNC Charlotte is also named in his honor, as does Wofford’s basketball arena.

Richardson was forced to sell the franchise following allegations of misconduct that surfaced in 2017.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman
Over 2,100 bags of heroin found during search that closed section of S. 17 St; two arrested
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services logo
P-EBT benefits approved to continue in NC for 22-23 school year
From left to right: Mastin, Escobedo, Lopez, Chavez
Four arrested, over 1,300 grams of methamphetamines seized in NHCSO investigation
18-wheeler accident on Andrew Jackson HWY
One hospitalized after 18-wheeler and car crash in Columbus County
Traffic headaches continue as work on Front Street is now expected to continue into next week.
Drivers, brewery frustrated as CSX extends timeline for project shutting down S. Front Street

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown is shown during an NFL football game...
Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, continue to fill out Reich’s staff
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich during a press event on January 31,...
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay